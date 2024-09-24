Elon Musk hates block feature on X. So, he brought this big change for users

Elon Musk owned X (formerly Twitter) has altered its block feature after which public posts will be viewable by everyone on the platform, including those who have been blocked. The social networking site will make users’ posts visible to individuals blocked by the user, Elon Musk said as he responded to a post regarding the removal of the current block button. He said that the “block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public posts.” Elon Musk's X is modifying its block feature so blocked users can view public posts. This shift comes as Musk argues for a stronger mute option, alongside new restrictions for livestreaming by premium users.(AP)

When a user is blocked by a person, at present, X displays a “You’re blocked” message when they attempt to view the latter's profile. Blocked users cannot even see the account's followers, replies, or following list but now X is altering this because users can already see posts from individuals who have blocked them by using another account or when logged out.

Elon Musk earlier said that the block feature “makes no sense” and suggested the platform needs a stronger form of mute.

This comes as X announced that only premium subscribers would have the ability to livestream on the platform, as confirmed by the official (a)Live profile on X. This year, Twitter transitioned to the X domain in June.