Samsung's 'no work, no pay' showcause notice to protesting workers: Top updates

Strike at Samsung Electronics' manufacturing unit at Sriperumbudur in Chennai entered its 16th day today. The company has reportedly issued a showcause notice to the striking workers saying it will bring its 'no work, no pay' policy and lay off workers if they continue with the strike. The strike is backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and started on September 9. Here are top updates on Samsung India workers' protest: Samsung India protests: Security guards stand outside a Samsung facility during a strike by the factory workers demanding higher wages in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai.(Reuters)

1. Some striking workers returned to work on Monday after the show cause notice was issued, Business Standard reported.

2. Showcause notice said that workers will not be paid for the duration of the “illegal strike” in accordance with the 'no work, no pay' policy.

3. A Samsung official told Business Standard. “The management has already indicated that all issues can be resolved through discussions and has made various harmonious attempts to resolve differences and for you to report to duty.”

4. The report claimed that workers were informed that they would be dismissed from service if they continued with the strike. The showcause notice said, “If you fail to report to work within four days from the date of receipt of this notice, you are directed to show cause within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice as to why you should not be dismissed from service.”

5. The strike has impacted the production of consumer goods such as televisions, refrigerators and washing machines.

6. An unnamed official said as per the report, “The welfare of our workers is our top priority, and we will continue to engage with them to address any grievances they may have. At the same time, we have also ensured that there is no disruption to our consumers ahead of the festive season.”