You can now get DTC bus tickets on Whatsapp. Here's how to do it

DTC bus ticket on Whatsapp: Meta announced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) commuters in the Delhi-NCR region. You can access this service in both Hindi and English and commuters can use it by sending “Hi” to +91 8744073223. There is also a QR code provided by Whatsapp that can be used by commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited) routes to book single-journey tickets. You will also have a quick purchase feature for commuters who frequently travel on the same route. DTC bus ticket on Whatsapp: The DTC ticket booked via WhatsApp will be valid till the time mentioned in the ticket.(AFP)

Ravi Garg, Business Messaging, Meta India, said, “Each day, millions of commuters rely on local transport services for their daily commutes. We are delighted to introduce the DTC chatbot that aims to redefine travel experience and offer streamlined and efficient transit solutions for commuters across the Delhi NCR region. The introduction of DTC’s QR ticketing service through WhatsApp represents a significant stride in enhancing customer experience, offering a more sophisticated and intelligent approach to local travel."

This comes after Meta partnered with the Delhi Metro and expanded its WhatsApp-based ticketing experience to the Delhi, Noida and Gurugram Rapid metro routes last year.

DTC bus ticket on Whatsapp: How you can book DTC bus tickets on Whatsapp