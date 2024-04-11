Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's tribute to late husband on wedding anniversary: 'He was my soulmate'

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw paid tribute to her late husband John Shaw to mark their wedding anniversary. John Shaw worked as the vice-chairman and non-executive director at Biocon for more than 22 years. He died in October 2022. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Remembering my darling John on our wedding anniversary. Miss his booming presence. He was my soulmate and anchor.” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's late husband John Shaw died in 2022.

John Shaw was born in 1949. He was a postgraduate from Glasgow University and headed a leading textiles MNC Madura Coats as the chairman and managing director. He joined Biocon in 1999 and married Kiran Mazumdar in 1998. He also served as a foreign promoter of Biocon and was on the board of directors from 1999.

Biocon released a statement thanking John Shaw for his contribution upon his death. The company said, “He has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company and has played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group.”

At the time, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on social media, “I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly.”