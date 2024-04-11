 These are top 20 destinations for summer vacation 2024 as per Google: Full list - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

These are top 20 destinations for summer vacation 2024 as per Google: Full list

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights

Google released its top 20 destinations for summer 2024 based on the destinations most searched for by travellers. The tech giant shared the list based on past flight booking data and search trends. The list features many unexpected locations and the biggest change from 2023 is that Cancun moved down from the number two to number six in the list. 

The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris.(AP)
The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris.(AP)

Read more: Are you backing up your smartphone, beyond the cloud, to a physical storage?

Tokyo rose from number eight to number three as per the list while the most popular destination for summer 2024 is London. Paris- set to host the upcoming Summer Olympics - is on the second spot. New destinations that featured in the list include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid while Chicago and San Francisco didn't make the list this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: McKinsey layoffs: Company to cut 360 jobs affecting these roles as demand slows

Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights:

  1. London
  2. Paris
  3. Tokyo
  4. Rome
  5. New York
  6. Cancun
  7. Orlando
  8. Las Vegas
  9. Seattle
  10. Athens Read more: Elon Musk admits he has this secret account on X where he ‘pretends to be a child’
  11. Los Angeles
  12. Miami
  13. Barcelona
  14. Dublin
  15. Fort Lauderdale
  16. Honolulu
  17. Denver
  18. Madrid
  19. Boston
  20. San Juan

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / These are top 20 destinations for summer vacation 2024 as per Google: Full list
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On