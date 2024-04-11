These are top 20 destinations for summer vacation 2024 as per Google: Full list
Apr 11, 2024 10:06 AM IST
Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights
Google released its top 20 destinations for summer 2024 based on the destinations most searched for by travellers. The tech giant shared the list based on past flight booking data and search trends. The list features many unexpected locations and the biggest change from 2023 is that Cancun moved down from the number two to number six in the list.
Read more: Are you backing up your smartphone, beyond the cloud, to a physical storage?
Tokyo rose from number eight to number three as per the list while the most popular destination for summer 2024 is London. Paris- set to host the upcoming Summer Olympics - is on the second spot. New destinations that featured in the list include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid while Chicago and San Francisco didn't make the list this year.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Read more: McKinsey layoffs: Company to cut 360 jobs affecting these roles as demand slows
Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights:
- London
- Paris
- Tokyo
- Rome
- New York
- Cancun
- Orlando
- Las Vegas
- Seattle
- Athens Read more: Elon Musk admits he has this secret account on X where he ‘pretends to be a child’
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Barcelona
- Dublin
- Fort Lauderdale
- Honolulu
- Denver
- Madrid
- Boston
- San Juan
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article