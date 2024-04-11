These are top 20 destinations for summer vacation 2024 as per Google: Full list

Google released its top 20 destinations for summer 2024 based on the destinations most searched for by travellers. The tech giant shared the list based on past flight booking data and search trends. The list features many unexpected locations and the biggest change from 2023 is that Cancun moved down from the number two to number six in the list. The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris.(AP)

Tokyo rose from number eight to number three as per the list while the most popular destination for summer 2024 is London. Paris- set to host the upcoming Summer Olympics - is on the second spot. New destinations that featured in the list include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid while Chicago and San Francisco didn't make the list this year.

Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights: