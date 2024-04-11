All Google Photos users can use these AI-powered editing tools for free now

Google Photos has a major AI upgrade for you as the tech giant announced enhanced editing features for everyone which were previously limited to Pixel devices and paid subscribers. Features like AI-powered Magic Editor will now be available for all Google Photos users for free. This will also include Google’s Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Portrait Light, among others. These tools have been a selling point for Google’s high-end devices like the Pixel phones but owing to a rise in number of AI-powered editing tools in the market, Google made its set of AI photo editing features available to more people. The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.(AFP)

Google Photos upgrade: When can you use these tools for free?

The tools will only start rolling out on May 15. So, it may take weeks for these tools to be available for all Google Photos users.

Google Photos upgrade: Can you use them on all phones?

No, there are some hardware device requirements to be able to use these tools. On ChromeOS, the device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+ or have at least 3GB RAM and on mobile, the device must run Android 8.0 or higher or iOS 15 or higher.

Google Photos upgrade: What you need to know about Magic Editor

Magic Editor was introduced last year with the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The tool uses generative AI to do more complicated edits such as filling in gaps in a photo, repositioning subject and edits to foreground or background of a photo. Using Magic Editor, you can change the colour of the sky in photos, remove people from the background of a photo, remove other clutter and more.

Google Photos upgrade: Which other tools will be available?

The other tools that will be available to all Google Photos users include Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Sky suggestions, Color pop, HDR effect for photos and videos, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Cinematic Photos, Styles in the Collage Editor and Video Effects.