Commuters demand swift opening of double-decker flyover in Bengaluru: Report

Commuters grappling with daily traffic jams at the infamous Silk Board junction in Bengaluru are urging the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to promptly open the lower deck of the long-awaited double-decker flyover project and three ramps to the public without further delay, The Times of India reported. Bengaluru's double-decker flyover.(constrofacilitator)

Officials had indicated that the flyover is awaiting a formal inauguration by VIPs, however, residents argued that there should be no hold-up since the infrastructure is ready.

Part of the Yellow Line Metro project, the three km road-cum-rail flyover from Ragigudda to Silk Board was initially slated to open by the end of 2023, but subsequent deadlines of May 2024 and then June were missed. The BMRCL is reportedly awaiting approvals from both central and state governments, its partners in the project, to set an official opening date.

While the lower deck has been ready for 1.5 years, the ramps at Silk Board junction were completed recently. Currently, the infrastructure partially accommodates traffic flow from Ragigudda and BTM Layout towards HSR Layout and Hosur Road. Completion for traffic in the opposite direction is expected to take another year, the report stated.

The double-decker flyover's path includes the Jayadeva hospital junction, where the city's tallest Metro station stands, facilitating future interchange between the Yellow and Pink lines. The flyover will also streamline travel between South Bengaluru and key IT hubs like Whitefield and Electronics City, offering direct access to areas such as HSR Layout, and BTM Layout as well.

In a significant modification during 2016-17, BMRCL altered the elevated Metro corridor design to integrate Bangalore's first double-decker flyover, costing ₹449 crore for the road infrastructure, the publication added.

“The date of opening the road infrastructure will be communicated shortly,” a BMRCL official told the publication.