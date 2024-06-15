Bengaluru's double-decker flyover set to open today; Check details: Report

Bengaluru's long-awaited double-decker flyover, connecting Ragigudda to Central Silk Board (CSB) over a stretch of 3.3 kilometres, is set to open to the public on June 15 after numerous delays. This innovative infrastructure project features two levels: the lower level, positioned eight meters above ground, designed for automobiles, and the upper level elevated 16 meters, reserved for the metro line, a report said. Bengaluru's double-decker flyover.(constrofacilitator)

Once operational, the flyover will streamline travel between South Bengaluru and key IT hubs like Whitefield and Electronics City, offering direct access to areas such as HSR Layout, and BTM Layout as well. This is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion during peak hours, the publication added.

Initially, vehicular movement on the flyover will be limited to one direction from Ragigudda to CSB, pending final inspections by authorities. Additionally, construction of five loops and ramps at the CSB junction is ongoing, with ramps A, B, and C anticipated to be operational this June, and ramps D and E slated for completion by June 2025, according to BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan, the report stated.

The completion of this double-decker flyover marks a milestone in Bengaluru's infrastructure, creating a signal-free corridor where vehicles from Ragigudda can traverse CSB seamlessly, enhancing connectivity to HSR Layout and Hosur Road. Commuters can expect a smoother and more efficient journey, particularly during peak traffic hours along the Ragigudda-CSB route.