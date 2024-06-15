This woman's post on a confrontation at a Bengaluru eatery sparks discussion on social etiquette

A seemingly routine visit to a local darshini (eatery) turned into a heated public fight a few weeks ago, prompting a spirited debate on social media and among locals about manners and respect in public spaces. The incident began when Anushka, a resident of Bengaluru, confronted a man who had cut in line at the counter.(X)

The incident began when Anushka, a resident of Bengaluru, confronted a man who had cut in line at the counter.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"There's a line here," she calmly remarked, to which the uncle retorted, "There’s no sign saying to make a line." This exchange escalated tensions, and the young woman chose to confront the issue directly later on, maintaining her composure despite receiving profanities from the other end.

READ | Google techie on one of the biggest perks of living in Bengaluru: 'Helps me save money'

However, the situation quickly spiralled into a full-blown public scene as the man and his family engaged in a verbal altercation with the woman. "It got to a point where people stood up from their seats to spectate," Anushka wrote on social media site ‘X’, narrating the entire ordeal.

“It really takes nothing to just follow basic social etiquette in public + have a default polite attitude to strangers. I also knew he spoke to me that way because he saw I was a young girl = no consequences of behaviour, for creepy uncles. So I decided to confront him,” she posted.

Describing that she was beginning to feel physically unsafe, she added, “I decided to break it all up and leave the scene, there was no point to this anymore. By the time I got home I was just fully out of it. Nothing like getting yelled and threatened by an uncle to set off your fight/flight response lol.”

READ | Job-seeker’s plea to Bengaluru CEO in hiring form: ‘If I don’t get this job I’ll never marry…’

The user then said she avoided going to the darshini for weeks afterward, fearing the stigma of being seen as the “hysterical woman who picked a fight”.

However, she decided to go back on Thursday for some masala dose and coffee, and her visit marked a surprising turn of events when she noticed a new sign prominently displayed next to the counter. The sign, which read "Q Please," brought her to splits, and she wrote, “Just posting this because it was a full circle moment and personal W for me, but also a win for women who stand up to rude uncles in public.”

“We should all occupy public spaces in a way that pushes us closer to a high trust society,” she further stated. The ten-part thread ignited a discussion on the social media forum, with a user replying, “LOVE this. and yeah. standing up for fairness is costly.”

“The tragic irony of your unpleasant experience is- anyone old enough to be an uncle but doesn’t know how to form a simple queue in a public place doesn’t deserve to be called ‘uncle’ in the first place. Just an old uncouth man. Kudos to your restraint,” another commented.