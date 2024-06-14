Job-seeker’s plea to Bengaluru CEO in hiring form: ‘If I don’t get this job I’ll never marry…’

When the founder and CEO of Arva Health invited applications for the role of a full stack engineer with her startup, little did she expect to get a glimpse into the love life of a candidate. But that is precisely what happened with Dipalie Bajaj, who shared a screengrab of the job-seeker’s hiring application form on the social media platform X. Arva Health CEO shares a job-seeker's hilarious response on the application form(X/@dipalie_)

In his form, when asked why he thought he would make a good fit for the role, the unnamed job-seeker answered very honestly - he said he needed this job so he could marry his childhood love. The candidate further explained that his girlfriend’s father had refused permission for the two to tie the knot as he was unemployed.

Answering the question “Why are you fit for this role?” the job-seeker responded: “I believe I bring a unique blend of Full stack that aligns well with the requirements of this role. Also if I don’t get this job I would never marry my childhood love because her father say u will only marry her if you have a job [sic].”

“Hiring can be fun too,” Bajaj wrote while sharing the candidate’s answer on X:

The post has generated much amusement on X, where many asked the Bengaluru-based CEO to hire the candidate for his honesty alone.

“Hire him for the honesty,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Get him a job omg,” another said. “My question is did it work, like did it give you an extra edge to shortlist this person?” a third person asked.

Bajaj refused to answer whether the candidate had made it to the next round of hiring. She did, however, say that applications are still open for the role of a full-time full stack engineer with Arva Health.

Arva Health is a healthcare startup by Nidhi Panchmal and Dipalie Bajaj which has developed and launched at-home fertility tests for women.