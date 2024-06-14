 Job-seeker’s plea to Bengaluru CEO in hiring form: ‘If I don’t get this job I’ll never marry…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Job-seeker’s plea to Bengaluru CEO in hiring form: ‘If I don’t get this job I’ll never marry…’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 14, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Arva Health CEO Dipalie Bajaja shares a job applicant's unique reason for wanting the job.

When the founder and CEO of Arva Health invited applications for the role of a full stack engineer with her startup, little did she expect to get a glimpse into the love life of a candidate. But that is precisely what happened with Dipalie Bajaj, who shared a screengrab of the job-seeker’s hiring application form on the social media platform X.

Arva Health CEO shares a job-seeker's hilarious response on the application form(X/@dipalie_)
Arva Health CEO shares a job-seeker's hilarious response on the application form(X/@dipalie_)

In his form, when asked why he thought he would make a good fit for the role, the unnamed job-seeker answered very honestly - he said he needed this job so he could marry his childhood love. The candidate further explained that his girlfriend’s father had refused permission for the two to tie the knot as he was unemployed.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Answering the question “Why are you fit for this role?” the job-seeker responded: “I believe I bring a unique blend of Full stack that aligns well with the requirements of this role. Also if I don’t get this job I would never marry my childhood love because her father say u will only marry her if you have a job [sic].”

“Hiring can be fun too,” Bajaj wrote while sharing the candidate’s answer on X:

Take a look at her post:

The post has generated much amusement on X, where many asked the Bengaluru-based CEO to hire the candidate for his honesty alone.

“Hire him for the honesty,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Get him a job omg,” another said. “My question is did it work, like did it give you an extra edge to shortlist this person?” a third person asked.

Bajaj refused to answer whether the candidate had made it to the next round of hiring. She did, however, say that applications are still open for the role of a full-time full stack engineer with Arva Health.

Arva Health is a healthcare startup by Nidhi Panchmal and Dipalie Bajaj which has developed and launched at-home fertility tests for women.

(Also read: Japanese CEO moves to Bengaluru, says ‘will live life with the help of Indians’)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Job-seeker’s plea to Bengaluru CEO in hiring form: ‘If I don’t get this job I’ll never marry…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On