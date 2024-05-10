Tech Japan’s CEO moves to Bengaluru, says ‘will live life with the help of Indians’

“I’m relocating to India and I’m going to start living in Bengaluru…,” wrote Tech Japan’s founder CEO Naotaka Nishiyama on LinkedIn. He added that he has been visiting India for a decade now, but this is the first time that he will “actually live” here. And this, he says, is a “new chapter” in his life. Naotaka Nishiyama says that he has been visiting India for a decade now. (LinkedIn/@naotaka-nishiyama)

He also shared the reason behind moving to a different country. “I decided that it is important for me, as the founder CEO, to actually live in India and make a commitment, rather than sending someone else.”

Nishiyama also said that he “will live his life with the help of Indians” and “build the business together with them”.

He also shared that people in Japan teach their children not to “bother” people. However, in India, people “live by bothering others”.

The founder CEO said that he liked the idea of “bothering” people and he would also “cause the same kind of trouble for people”.

Take a look at the entire LinkedIn post here:

The post, since being shared on LinkedIn has accumulated close to 2,000 reactions. The post has also received numerous comments from reposts.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual posted, “Welcome to India and have a wonderful time here, Naotaka Nishiyama san.”

“Very apt decision. You can ‘trouble’ me for any help in Pune Naotaka Nishiyama. Wish you a happy stay in India,” wrote another.

A third added, “Best of luck with the new location, Naotaka Nishiyama.”

“Good luck, bro, you're going to make it big in Bengaluru!” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Have a tremendous amount of fun in India, and travel all over the country, Nishiyama san! Please visit Ladakh & Leh, and the North Eastern states of India as these are very special locations of our nation, with good food, great people, and wonderful nature! Have great fun, but also remember to stay safe and eat healthy. Enjoy!”

Before founding Tech Japan - a platform that aims to foster collaboration between Indian talents and Japanese tech companies in the technology field - in 2019, Nishiyama founded a non-profit organisation called giv.

He also worked as the regional head of Asia at Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support and was the IPO project lead at Suntory Holdings Limited.

Nishiyama holds a B.com degree from Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan and a certificate in regional politics, economics and culture for Japanese business leaders and policymakers from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.