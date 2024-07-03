Bengaluru Instagram influencer arrested for making reel with assault rifle-like weapons. VIDEO

An Instagram influencer has been arrested by the Bengaluru police on Monday for posting a reel with assault rifles on his social media account. After his Instagram reel went viral, a suo moto case was registered against the influencer. Bengaluru Instagram influencer arrested for making a reel with assault rifles

According to the reports, the influencer is identified as Arun Kathare, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru. For the likes and shares on Instagram, he dressed up a few other people as his bodyguards with AK-47-like weapons in their hands and posted a reel. The video is said to be recorded outside of a hotel in Chokkanahalli.

Bengaluru police took to social media and wrote, “That moment when 'likes' turn into 'cuffs'. Bengaluru City Police doesn't just watch; we act”

The users on the internet lauded Bengaluru police for not sparing such incidents on social media. A user said, “You cannot go around trotting guns (fake or not). There are strict guidelines around it. And there are cases of fraud having happened in his name. Was he the instigator? That is something BlrCityPolice can answer.”

Another user appreciated the video edit shared by Bengaluru police on social media. Lalith Kumar wrote, “Am of a feeling that someone who used to make memes before cleared the esteemed police services exams the edits are really amazing and funny.”