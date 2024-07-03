Bengaluru recorded 39 new cases under new criminal laws on day 1, Whitefield tops the chart: Report

A total of 39 cases were booked on the first day in Bengaluru after three new criminal laws came into force from July 1, reported The New Indian Express. Three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) —came into effect across the country on Monday, July 1. The new laws were introduced for the widespread changes in India's criminal justice system and to end colonial-era laws. Bengaluru recorded 39 new cases under new criminal laws on day 1: Report

According to the report, the most number of cases were registered in the Whitefield division as nine out of 39 cases were from the police limits. Six cases in south east, five in west, four in south and east, three in north east and two each in north and central divisions were recorded on the first day. Other four cases were registered by the traffic police. A total of 80 FIRs were also registered under three new laws.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the training is being given for the police officers regarding the new laws and it will take at least two months to get used to the change in laws. He said, “We cannot reject all the provisions of the new criminal laws. We have imparted training to our police force but they will require at least two months to get accustomed to the new laws," the Minister told reporters.

The minister also highlighted many provisions in the three criminal laws that require detailed discussions and debates.

"There are some provisions which are very good. We cannot discard every provision. They have tried to change the criminal laws introduced by the British rulers and introduced provisions that suit the modern world," Parameshwara added.