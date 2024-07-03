Bengaluru techie reveals 'hidden perk' of McKinsey job. It's not ‘business class tickets or 5 star hotels’

A consulting architect at McKinsey & Company says the biggest perk of his job is not the business class ticket, five-star hotel stays or the unlimited food that employees get, but the way it provides him access to some of the best articles, decks and people in business. The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo(REUTERS)

Sagar Sengupta, a senior technology consultant McKinsey & Company, shared a post on the social media platform X where he called on young professionals to quit showing their “office food and lifestyle”. His post comes amid a flood of Instagram Reels where Indian employees at multinationals showcase their office perks - ranging from an array of food and snacks, to on-campus gyms, sleep rooms in office and more.

Sengupta started his post by listing the perks in his office: ‘Business class tix, 5 star stays. Unlimited and multicuisine cafeteria, chauffeur driven cars. Unlimited food and travel budget. Unlimited health insurance etc. etc..” he wrote.

“That's what the world sees…” he added before revealing the “hidden perk” of his job: “Free access to top people, articles, decks, docs on arch, sales pitches, fundraising, strategy, planning etc. things that move the world.”

The software engineer said that he hopes his post will reach people who show their office perks to amass a following on social media.

“You will be remembered for the value you give to people in your lifetime, not for the hedonic consumption you did,” he cautioned.

The Bengaluru-based consultant also urged professionals to share their knowledge and strategies to help those who are struggling.

The post has collected thousands of views on X. Several people in the comments section praised Sengupta’s outlook. “Very helpful Sagar. Keep doing the good work,” wrote one person. “We need more entrepreneurs with such views and vision,” another said.