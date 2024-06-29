Bengaluru software engineer earning 70 LPA snubbed by woman’s dad on Shaadi.com

Finding the right life partner may be a matter of great importance, but sometimes, a cricket match takes precedence. A Bengaluru-based techie learned this the hard way when he messaged a woman on a matrimonial platform, only to get gently snubbed by her cricket-loving father. A Bengaluru engineer received a reply from a woman's father on Shaadi.com(X/@naina_2728)

Rahul, a 28-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, messaged a woman named Priyanka on Shaadi.com. After introducing himself, Rahul revealed his impressive pay package of ₹70 lakhs per annum and politely ended his message with the sentence: “I believe we’d be very compatible.”

“Hello, I'm Rahul, software engineer from Bangalore. Saw your daughter's profile on Shaadi.com. Currently at 70LPA CTC and I believe we'd be very compatible,” he wrote.

Rahul received a response from Priyanka’s father, who told him they could talk more after the match.

“Hello, thanks! I’m Priyanka’s dad. Match ke baad baat karte hain (Let's talk after the match),” the father replied.

Take a look at the hilarious exchange below:

A screenshot of the exchange was posted on X by Rahul’s cousin, Naina. In less than a day, it has been viewed over half a million times on the social media platform, sparking much amusement among viewers.

“Uncle had his priorities clear. England ko haraane ke baad baat karenge (Talking can happen after India beats England),” wrote one commenter, referring to the India vs England semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, which India won by 68 runs.

“Uncle’s got priorities,” another quipped, while a third wrote: “Shaadi toh hoti rahegi match nahi rukna chahiye (Weddings will keep happening, nothing should interrupt the match).”

Meanwhile, an unbeaten India and South Africa will face off in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval, Barbados tonight. Safe to assume that Rahul and Priyanka’s rishta talks will resume only after what promises to be a nail-biting final is over and one side lifts the trophy.