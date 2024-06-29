 Bengaluru software engineer earning ₹70 LPA snubbed by woman’s dad on Shaadi.com | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru software engineer earning 70 LPA snubbed by woman’s dad on Shaadi.com

BySanya Jain
Jun 29, 2024 09:50 AM IST

A 28-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru messaged a woman named Priyanka on Shaadi.com. What happened next has internet in splits.

Finding the right life partner may be a matter of great importance, but sometimes, a cricket match takes precedence. A Bengaluru-based techie learned this the hard way when he messaged a woman on a matrimonial platform, only to get gently snubbed by her cricket-loving father.

A Bengaluru engineer received a reply from a woman's father on Shaadi.com(X/@naina_2728)
A Bengaluru engineer received a reply from a woman's father on Shaadi.com(X/@naina_2728)

Rahul, a 28-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, messaged a woman named Priyanka on Shaadi.com. After introducing himself, Rahul revealed his impressive pay package of 70 lakhs per annum and politely ended his message with the sentence: “I believe we’d be very compatible.”

“Hello, I'm Rahul, software engineer from Bangalore. Saw your daughter's profile on Shaadi.com. Currently at 70LPA CTC and I believe we'd be very compatible,” he wrote.

Rahul received a response from Priyanka’s father, who told him they could talk more after the match.

“Hello, thanks! I’m Priyanka’s dad. Match ke baad baat karte hain (Let's talk after the match),” the father replied.

Take a look at the hilarious exchange below:

A screenshot of the exchange was posted on X by Rahul’s cousin, Naina. In less than a day, it has been viewed over half a million times on the social media platform, sparking much amusement among viewers.

“Uncle had his priorities clear. England ko haraane ke baad baat karenge (Talking can happen after India beats England),” wrote one commenter, referring to the India vs England semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, which India won by 68 runs.

“Uncle’s got priorities,” another quipped, while a third wrote: “Shaadi toh hoti rahegi match nahi rukna chahiye (Weddings will keep happening, nothing should interrupt the match).”

Meanwhile, an unbeaten India and South Africa will face off in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval, Barbados tonight. Safe to assume that Rahul and Priyanka’s rishta talks will resume only after what promises to be a nail-biting final is over and one side lifts the trophy.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Bengaluru software engineer earning 70 LPA snubbed by woman’s dad on Shaadi.com
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On