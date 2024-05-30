People call out Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal thinking he is promoting dowry in his sarcastic ‘DowrAI’ video

A special feature included in Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com app to highlight the issue of dowry has gone viral in the past few days. It is a satirical inclusion known as the “dowry calculator” that offers to calculate the potential “keemat (price)” of the user - as in how much dowry a man can ask from a woman’s family. The feature is designed to ask people about their education qualifications, financial status, and other details. Once the users click to know the final result of their worth, the app presents surprising but important data. It shows stats about dowry deaths in India. Highlighting that feature, Anupam Mittal has now shared a sarcastic video which has created chatter among social media users. While some people appreciated his initiative, many - presumably unaware of this feature on Shaadi.com - tried schooling Mittal for promoting dowry. The image is taken from Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal’s sarcastic ‘DowrAI’ video, highlighting the issue of dowry. (Instagram/@anupammittal.me)

“Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat ab tum bhi jaano Ramesh babu (You too should know the price of a pinch of vermilion Ramesh babu),” Anupam Mittal wrote, referencing a popular dialogue from the film Om Shanti Om.

In the video, Mittal sarcastically says how easy it was to calculate dowry in the past. However, in modern times, people have to consider many things. His entire video is a dig at those who take dowry.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected more than 5.3 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while sharing their reactions. Many called out Shaadi.com founder thinking he was promoting dowry. Several others appreciated his initiative and also defended him against the backlash.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Why promote dowry? Are you serious?” asked an Instagram user. Anupam Mittal wittily replied, “Yes, coz it’s a very serious issue,” along with a winking face emoji.

“This is Dow-some,” praised another.

“Why to promote dowry? I don’t get it, is it a joke or are you serious?” joined a third. Another individual replied, “It's a social message. In the end of the calculator it shows it's a crime to take dowry”.

“Amazing initiative,” wrote a fourth.

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, which later launched Shaadi.com. According to his LinkedIn, he started his career as a product manager in the US. Later, he left his job and went on to found several companies, including People Group in 2001. He has been serving as the founder and director of the matchmaking company Shaadi.com since 2003.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Anupam Mittal?