Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal shares 3 tips on how to ‘hire correctly’ for leadership positions: ‘Simple but not easy’

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and a judge in Shark Tank India, took to LinkedIn to answer the question, “How to hire correctly for leadership positions?” In his post, he detailed three things that he focuses on to ensure he is not hiring the “wrong person”, as, according to him, doing so can “kill a company”. Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank judge shared this picture with his post on how to hire correctly for leadership positions. (LinkedIn/Anupam Mittal)

“You can have a revolutionary product, a passionate team, and a booming market – all brought to their knees by a few bad decisions at the Leadership level. While we all know this, hiring the right senior folks is yet another thing that falls in the list of – ‘Simple but not easy’. Founders and CXOs today are bombarded with fancy recruitment tools, psychometric evaluations, and interview techniques promising the perfect hire. But, most of them are only marginally effective. Unlikely that a smart senior individual will fail an interview, no? So, here are the 3 things I focus on,” Anupam Mittal wrote.

He then explained more about the ways he follows - “meeting again and again”, “doing unnamed reference checks”, and “hiring builders”.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The LinkedIn post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 12,000 reactions. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

How did LinkedIn users react to Anupam Mittal's post?

"Anupam Mittal, If you need a person in your team who has a dose of agility, a sprinkle of candour, and a whole lot of 'get it done' attitude – I am here," posted a LinkedIn user.

"Personally, I believe there is a need for a real psychometric evaluation by a real psychiatrist at the leadership level (not just a tool). A psychiatrist needs to be part of the important decision-making meetings. Incorporating genuine psychometric assessments and direct psychiatric involvement in leadership decision-making could offer invaluable insights into emotional and cognitive aspects, potentially enriching decision-making processes and fostering a more comprehensive approach." posted another.

"Looks like you're 100% ready to interview ten people at the same time," joined a third.

"very well said. 1st point: I am not doing that, but you have given good insight. I will start following. 2nd point and 3rd point I strongly agree and am trying to follow that, but the question for 2nd point is that your network is strong enough but not ours, so what do you do if you don’t find any references but your gut feeling says that the candidate is good? Will you still hire? For 3rd point, how do you identify the builders while interviewing?" shared a fourth.

"I totally agree with your points; hiring the wrong leaders can kill any company. It's better to train your existing leaders and promote them to this position," wrote a fifth.