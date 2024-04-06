 Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal says he bought Shaadi.com site for this much: ‘We used all our money’ - Hindustan Times
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal says he bought Shaadi.com site for this much: ‘We used all our money’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Anupam Mittal said that he believed it would pay off in the long run.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal revealed that he paid about 20 lakh when he bought the company's domain. This was done by him in the late 1990s, he said, sharing that at the time the company had He also shared that at the time, the company had 25 lakh in its account.

Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.
Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.

Why did he decide to buy it anyways?

Anupam Mittal said that he believed it would pay off in the long run. He shared in a podcast, “We had a company, where we provided IT solutions to other companies. So there we started Sagaai.com, which was the precursor to Shaadi.com. We had saved about $30,000 in our company."

He added, "We were getting Shaadi.com domain for about $25,000... $25,000 or $30,000 seemed exorbitant but I believed that without a domain that can become ubiquitous, that can become known for the category, it’ll be tough and this will make our lives easier. So we used all our money."

Will Anupam Mittal invest in dating apps?

Talking about investing in dating apps, the Shark Tank India judge said, “Their revenues are not that big and the problem is in India, it’s very lopsided. Women always have too much to choose from so therefore you’ll see very few guys get all the demand and all the other guys who come on these sites don’t know what to say. They say the most obnoxious things and the women run away. So think there’s no there’s not real money to be made."

Yes, millennials love Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal asserts

Anupam Mittal revealed that Shaadi.com’s audience is mostly millennials. He said, “This whole thing about millennials not using matchmaking sites is not quite correct, most of our audience is millennials.

