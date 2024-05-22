Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com has a 'dowry calculator' feature, but it comes with a twist

Dowry has long been a prevalent issue in India. Though numerous steps have been taken to curb it, the problem remains. To highlight this issue more and make people aware about it, Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com has a 'dowry calculator' feature on its app. An X user, who goes by the name @DoctorHussain96 recently highlighted about it and his post went viral. Snapshot of the dowry calculator app.

"Initially, I was shocked to see a dowry calculator on Shaadi.com. A segment of the site shows users how much they are worth in the 'dowry' stakes. When you enter details like educational qualifications and income, you are in for a surprise. Instead of showing their dowry worth, the 'calculator' shows the visitor stats about dowry deaths in India. Respect and wonderful idea @AnupamMittal," wrote @DoctorHussain96 as he shared about the feature on the app. He also added a picture of the same. (Also Read: Kerala woman accuses husband of torturing her for dowry: Police)

Take a look at his tweet below:

This post was shared on May 19. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 2,500 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Ludhiana: Husband held for dowry death after woman ends life)

Here's what people said about it:

An individual wrote, "Shameful to see that people are still taking dowry in some form or other! In my and my husband's family, there has been no talk of dowry, even in our great-grandfather's days! All women have been educated since that time!"

A second shared, "Logged in accounts using the calculator should be reported to authorities. All accounts should require a signed affidavit saying they won't accept dowry in any form."

"Fantastic! No one should ideally click on the 'Dowry calculator' in the portal. They should also show how many people have used the tool," commented a third.

"Asking, receiving and giving dowry is a punishable offence," posted a fourth.