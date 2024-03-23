Ludhiana: Husband held for dowry death after woman ends life

Three months after a 31-year-old newly married woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, the police have arrested her husband for dowry death. The police have also booked her father-in-law and mother-in-law, who are at large. (Getty image)

The police have also booked her father-in-law and mother-in-law, who are at large.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s father.

The complainant stated that his daughter married the accused on December 13, 2023. He alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused started harassing his daughter for dowry. Upset over their behaviour, his daughter ended her life.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC against the accused at Koomkalan police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.