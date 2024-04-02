Events in Bengaluru this month: Ugadi, Karaga festival, roadshows, Lok Sabha Poll and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events in April, from the GenAI Summit 2024 tomorrow, to the much awaited Karaga festival. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru this month. The Karaga festical, celebrated at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

1. Karaga festival: This nine-day event is scheduled to be held between April 15 and 23 this year, mainly in the Thigalarpet area in Central Bengaluru. Karaga is a tradition started by a Tamil speaking community of gardeners called Thigalars, and the festival is held at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple annually. On the Karaga day, a priest dressed in female attire leads a spectacular procession, which is followed by a dazzling demonstration of swordplay by a number of dhoti-clad, bare-chested Thigalars, the Karnataka tourism website said. Devotees also take out a large procession as part of the celebrations, carrying earthen pots on their heads.

2. The GenAI Summit 2024: To be held on Wednesday, i.e., tomorrow at the JW Marriot in Bengaluru, the event is set to host various sessions on artificial intelligence and its impact and scope on technology, start-ups, and business.

3. The Ramanavami Global Music Festival: One of the most iconic and oldest Indian classical music festivals, started in 1939, the Sree Ramaseva Mandali’s 86th Ramanavami Global Music Festival is set to commence on April 9 and go on till May 10. As usual, it will be held in Bengaluru's Chamarajapet. Block your calendars for this one if you want to be enveloped by melodies of the past.

4. 23rd Spring Fest - Bangalore Rongali Bihu 2024: Bengaluru's Assamese population is gearing up to host its 23rd Spring Fest on April 7 at the Freedom International School Grounds in HSR Layout. Here you get to see traditional Bihu Kuwori and Husori performances, as well as indulge in some great Northeastern cuisine at the food festival.

5. Kailash Kher & Kailasa Live: Reknowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher is set to take the stage in Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield on April 27 at around 7pm. Tickets are priced at ₹999 per head.