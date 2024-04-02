Amit Shah to hold road show in Karnataka today; Here's what to expect

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hold a roadshow in the southern state of Karnataka on Tuesday. He has a day-long schedule that includes public speeches and meets with party members. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(Amit Shah-X)

He took to social media to say, “Leaving for Karnataka to attend scheduled programs. Karnataka is determined to secure a thumping victory for Modi Ji.” Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared a welcome message for him.

Here is his schedule for today:

Shah will be meeting BJP leaders, along with leaders from regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), headed by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, for breakfast on Tuesday morning.

"At Amit Shah's breakfast meeting in the morning (on Tuesday), we will share our feedback and apprise him about the election process that has begun in the state. The target is to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Former CM and JD(S) second-in-command Kumaraswamy told news agency PTI.

The JD(S) joined hands with the BJP to be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election with a united front. The leaders are likely to discuss poll situation in various constituencies across Karnataka.

Shah will then address the Sakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds in the morning, after which he is expected to convene a Core Group Meeting of the BJP to discuss key policy matters and strategies for the region.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will lead a road show from Chikka Mallur to DT Ramu Circle (around 4.5 kms) near Channapatna. Kumaraswamy is also expected to participate in the road show as he represents the Channapatna assembly segment, which falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where his brother-in-law and noted cardiologist CN Manjunath is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Shah on Monday addressed a public rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Karnataka will go for voting in two phases for the crucial Lok Sabha election, on April 26 and then on May 7.

