Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘murder of democracy’ remark, recalls Emergency

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls.



At a rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Gandhi had said,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats."



Gandhi further said that the Constitution will cease to exist if the BJP registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



ALSO READ: After 48 years, ‘dark days of emergency remain unforgettable’: PM Modi Union home minister invoked Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi to attack her grandson Rahul.

In his all out attack on the Congress MP, Shah said,"Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother imposed an emergency and put lakhs of people behind bars. Now he has no right to speak about democracy."



“In the last five years during Congress rule various pilgrimage sites were attacked many people were killed. But the people who believed in appeasement did justice to none. But we appease none and are committed to justice for everybody. They should know that 0+0 is equal to zero always. No matter how hard they try Modi Ji will be reelected. No matter how many parties come together, Modi will still win the election,” the minister said at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Union home minister Amit Shah at the BJP's Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Jodhpur.

‘Modi secured the nation’: Shah

During his address, Shah invoked the surgical strike and Balakot airstrikes by Indian forces on terror launchpads in Pakistan. “During the Congress rule, every other day infiltrators from Pakistan entered India and wreaked havoc by bomb blasts. But when Pakistan tried its antics in Uri and Pulwama, they were given a befitting lesson by launching a surgical and air strikes,” the minister said.

“When India had an economist Prime Minister Manmohan Singh the nation remained the 11th-largest economy for 10 years. But Modi Ji made it the fifth-largest economy in just ten years. Now Modi guarantees that Modi Ji will pivot the economy to the top third spot after he is elected for the third term,” he added.



ALSO READ: Congress cannot ensure India’s development: Amit Shah

‘Nehru committed blunder by including Article 370’: Shah

Amit Shah hit out at India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the Kashmir issue. “Jawaharlal Nehru made a blunder by including Article 370. But Modi Ji removed it and integrated Kashmir into India for good,” Shah said.



“For the last seventy years, the Congress party hindered the building of the Ram Temple for the sake of its politics of appeasement depriving the crores of devotees who have been waiting for 500 years for the Ram Temple to be built. But Modi Ji got the case settled, laid its foundation and completed the consecration,” the minister added.