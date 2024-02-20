Congress cannot ensure India’s development: Amit Shah

Jaipur: Union home minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party on Tuesday, saying that the party cannot ensure development of India, welfare of poor, national security or India’s glory while the BJP has developed India on all fronts. Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI file photo)

Shah was in Rajasthan to kick-start BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign when he took a dig at the Congress party, saying the party is a one-family party and is also directionless while the BJP government has strengthened India on all fronts. Former Congress leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who joined the BJP just two days ago, was present at the event in Udaipur.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Shah held meetings with party workers in Bikaner and Udaipur and addressed a meeting of prominent citizens in Jaipur. He directed BJP workers to reach out to the 25 crore beneficiaries of schemes and ask them to vote for the BJP.

His message was clear, the BJP has to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan to fulfil BJP’s ‘mission 400 Lok Sabha seats’ plan.

Shah also pulled up cluster party officials, saying they should work in a time-bound manner and complete tasks allotted to them. A BJP leader who was present at the meeting said those in charge of localities have been given tasks like making committees in each assembly constituency for the election, hold meetings with beneficiaries and open campaign offices. Shah stressed that the work should be speeded up and completed on time.

The BJP has formed eight clusters in Rajasthan with three Lok Sabha seats in each cluster for the elections. State ministers and party leaders have been put in charge of these clusters.

Also Read: One alliance is growth-focused, other rooted in corruption: Shah

Addressing party workers in Balicha, near Udaipur, Shah said, “Ten years of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government have been the story of welfare of the poor, development of the country and enhancing India’s glory. In ten years, Modi has taken Indian economy from 11th to fifth in the world and if you again give your blessings, Modi will make India the third largest economy in the world in the next five years.”

The home minister said the BJP has delivered on its election promises such as removal of Article 370 in Kashmir, and construction of the Ram temple.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, “Congress kept the Ram temple issue hanging… Ram had to stay in a tent… Congress had no intention of building a temple… we said we will build a temple where Ram was born and on January 22, 2024, Modi did the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla… the entire country was blissful but Congress boycotted the event.”

Shah said the BJP government in Rajasthan is delivering on its promises of supplying gas cylinders at ₹40 per cylinder and handing out ₹8000 aid to farmers. He said under former Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot, there were communal riots in the state and women were not safe but the BJP government will provide safety and security and a corruption free administration.

Shah arrived in Bikaner in the morning and was welcomed by chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president CP Joshi, former MLA Rajendra Rathore and other leaders.