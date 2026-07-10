‘To silence me, you'd have to kill me’: Mamata releases video message for BJP amid TMC crisis

"Whom haven't you assaulted? You attacked Mahua, Abhishek, Kalyan. You attacked my home," she said.

The TMC chief claimed that several party leaders had faced attacks and humiliation, naming senior leaders including Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.

"To silence me, you would have to kill me. Yes, you didn't spare any effort on that," Banerjee said.

In a video message, Banerjee broke her silence on the recent rebellions within the party and alleged harassment of TMC leaders, saying the BJP had left no stone unturned in its attempts to intimidate the party.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of targeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers, and declaring that the ruling party would have to "kill" her if it wanted to silence her or finish the TMC.

The remarks come at a time when TMC is grappling with its biggest internal challenge in years. A dissident camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed the backing of around 60 MLAs. Meanwhile, at least 20 rebel lawmakers merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, NCPI.

‘My colleagues in lock-ups… children don’t get eggs’ Banerjee further alleged that many of her party colleagues were being subjected to inhuman treatment while in custody.

"Many of my colleagues are languishing in lock-ups, forced to sleep on the bare floor. Some are being paraded with ropes around their waists and shackles on their legs; some have had their heads shaved; others have had vile substances thrown at them. It is shameful even to mention it," she said.

Banerjee asserted that despite what she described as attempts to suppress the party, the TMC would continue its political fight and would not be intimidated.

Reacting to the BJP government's decision in West Bengal to replace eggs with vegetarian alternatives in mid-day meals at select government schools under a pilot project, Banerjee accused the ruling party of ignoring pressing public welfare issues.

"Children do not get eggs in their mid-day meals. Yet you are busy with such grotesque antics. This was never the culture of Bengal. We too were in power for 15 years. But I have never made the police carry out such acts," she said, alleging that the government was prioritising political vendetta over the needs of school children.

“The cooks and the helpers involved in the mid-day meal scheme, too, are in dire straits,” Banerjee added.