Are schools closed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad amid heavy rains? Here's what we know

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue across Delhi-NCR on Friday, July 10, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Noida and Gurugram remain under a yellow alert for heavy rain. Ghaziabad shuts schools as IMD forecasts more rain across Delhi-NCR (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

The weather warning comes after relentless showers through most of Thursday disrupted normal life across the region, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and delays in several areas.

As rain is expected to persist, many parents and students have been seeking clarity on whether schools, colleges and offices will remain open on July 10.

Are schools closed in Delhi NCR? Among the major NCR cities, schools in Ghaziabad have been ordered shut due to extremely heavy rainfall.

The district administration has declared a holiday on July 10 for all schools from nursery to Class 12 and issued official orders in this regard.

However, no such holiday has been announced in Delhi, Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Gurugram or Faridabad. Schools and colleges in these areas are expected to function as usual unless local authorities issue fresh directions.

Students and parents have been advised to monitor their institutions' official communication channels, including websites, WhatsApp groups and SMS alerts, for any last-minute updates.

No work-from-home advisory There has been no official work-from-home advisory or office closure announcement for either government or private offices across Delhi-NCR.

Employees are advised to stay in touch with their organisations for any company-specific instructions, particularly if weather conditions worsen and affect commuting.

Rain wreaks havoc in Noida and Ghaziabad Heavy rain on Thursday disrupted normal life in Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad, with several areas reporting severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old girl, drowned after being swept into a waterlogged drain outside her house in Sarvodaya Colony under Vijay Nagar police station limits, reported news agency PTI.

Noida also witnessed widespread flooding, with knee-deep water reported in several localities. Vehicles broke down on waterlogged roads, leading to long traffic jams across parts of the city.

The transport department office in Noida's Sector 33 was inundated by rainwater. Similar flooding was reported from the Civil Lines police station and the Mahila Thana in Prayagraj.

IMD warns of more rain, thunderstorms The weather department has cautioned residents in districts under orange and red alerts to remain vigilant, warning that intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, localised flooding, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in several parts of the region, the IMD said, urging people to take necessary precautions while travelling.