Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' jibe at PM Modi; Sonia sits with Sunita Kejriwal, Kalpana Soren

As Rahul Gandhi addressed the opposition's mega rally at Capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fixing the match of the Lok Sabha election along with the help of a handful of billionaires -- even before it began and two of the players were arrested. As he spoke from the platform, Sonia Gandhi who was also present at the Opposition's show of strength sat on the dais with Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal; and Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. Both Kejriwal and Hemant Soren have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The mega rally was called to protest Kejriwal's arrest and it turned out to be a mega congregation of the INDIA bloc leaders ahead of the election. Rahul Gandhi speaking at the INDIA bloc rally on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

This is not an election of votes but a fight to save the Constitution, the democracy, Rahul Gandhi said. "If you don't give votes judiciously, the match-fixer will win," Rahul Gandhi said citing the "freezing" of the bank accounts of the Congress. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want the opposition to fight the election. Just before the election, he sent two chief ministers to jail. He has frozen all our accounts. Why did you do this just before the election? You could have done it after six months, before six months," Rahul Gandhi said.

"One BJP leader said the Constitution will be changed once they have the majority. It was not a slip-up. It was to test the idea. Remember, the Constitution is the voice of the people. The day it is finished, the country will be finished," Rahul Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi was seen sitting with Sunita Kejriwal at the dais.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam in the Capital. Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in a land scam case.

Despite several disgruntlement amid the INDIA bloc partners over seat-sharing, the parties coming together to protest Kejriwal's arrest sent a message of unity. Sonia Gandhi at the stage interacted with Sunita Kejriwal and sat beside her and Kalpana Soren. A day before, Kalpana Soren met Sunita and Sonia Gandhi as she reached Delhi on Saturday.