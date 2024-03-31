Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at INDIA bloc rally: ‘Arvind Kejriwal sher (lion) hai’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal attended the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal attended the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

“Your own Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long…,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

Sunita Kejriwal also said Mother India is in pain. This tyranny won't work. “My husband is getting lots of blessings,” she said at the INDIA block rally.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav attended the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.