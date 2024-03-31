At Ramlila Maidan, Uddhav Thackeray counters BJP's ‘400 paar’ slogan with ‘Abki baar…’

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday called on the people of India to “protect the democracy” as he trained guns at the ruling BJP over its “dream” of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a sea of supporters at the mega rally of the opposition INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Thackeray proclaimed, “Now, their (BJP's) dream is of crossing 400 (seats). It is time that one party and one person's government have to go. We are not here for the election campaign, we are here to protect democracy.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Thackeray highlighted what he saw as hypocrisy in the ruling party's approach towards corruption.

"BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?" he questioned, drawing applause from the crowd.

Extending support to the wives of jailed opposition leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said, “This is not a political rally. My two sisters are fighting with courage. Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal are not alone. Their brother is here for them, supporting their battle.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader went on to challenge the BJP's characterisation of the rally, rejecting their labelling of it as a gathering of thugs. “The BJP is calling this rally, a rally of thugs. Are people of this nation thugs?”

Countering the BJP's slogan of ‘Abki baar 400 paar’, Thackeray said, ‘Abki baar BJP tadipaar’.

The INDIA bloc's "Loktantra Bachao" rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress, however, has asserted that the rally was aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person.