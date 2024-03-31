Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Preparations underway for INDIA bloc's protest

Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will assemble at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan for their ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally on Sunday. While the AAP, a member of the alliance, said that the rally is to protest the arrest of AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case, the Congress, the largest constituent, said that the protest is not ‘person-specific,’ and that the Opposition will raise its voice against the ‘dictatorship’ of the BJP-led central government....Read More

Delhi Police have given permission for the rally, though with certain conditions. While the venue can accommodate over one lakh people, the permission is for only around 20,000 participants; the police, however, expect more than 30,000 people to attend. The AAP, on the other hand, claimed that the ground will be ‘fully packed.’

Almost all top leaders from the INDIA bloc are expected to attend, including Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and Kalpana Soren, the wife of Hemant Soren. The ex-Jharkhand CM was arrested by the ED in January in connection with an alleged land mining scam.