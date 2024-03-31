Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Preparations underway for INDIA bloc's protest
Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will assemble at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan for their ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally on Sunday. While the AAP, a member of the alliance, said that the rally is to protest the arrest of AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case, the Congress, the largest constituent, said that the protest is not ‘person-specific,’ and that the Opposition will raise its voice against the ‘dictatorship’ of the BJP-led central government....Read More
Delhi Police have given permission for the rally, though with certain conditions. While the venue can accommodate over one lakh people, the permission is for only around 20,000 participants; the police, however, expect more than 30,000 people to attend. The AAP, on the other hand, claimed that the ground will be ‘fully packed.’
Almost all top leaders from the INDIA bloc are expected to attend, including Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and Kalpana Soren, the wife of Hemant Soren. The ex-Jharkhand CM was arrested by the ED in January in connection with an alleged land mining scam.
Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Arvind Kejriwal is India's ‘most popular leader,’ says AAP leader
Arvind Kejriwal, the country's most popular leader and a three-time Delhi CM, has been arrested illegally and has been sent to jail by the BJP. People of the entire country, especially those in Delhi, are angry about this. They have jailed someone who improved the education and health facilities in Delhi, and provided free bus services to women: Adil Khan, AAP spokesperson
Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Security tightened outside venue
Security has been tightened outside Ramlila Maidan. According to the Delhi Police, ‘elaborate’ security arrangements have been made at each gate and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in and around the venue.
Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Section 144 imposed, traffic advisory issued
Ahead of the rally, Delhi Police imposed Section 144 prohibiting large gatherings at and around the DDU Marg, where offices of various political parties are located.
The traffic police too released an advisory ahead of the programme, which will be held between 9 am and 3 pm.
Loktantra Bachao Rally Live: Peparations underway at Ramlila Maidan
Preparations are underway at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan for the opposition INDIA bloc's protest. All top leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance are likely to attend the rally.