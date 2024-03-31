Traffic advisory issued for Oppn rally in Delhi; Sec 144 in force

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory in the wake of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc rally on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan and said that the movement of traffic will be regulated for six hours from 9am to 3pm. Preparation at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday for the rally on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The advisory said that a political rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday from 9am to 3pm due to which traffic may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to Kamla Market roundabout and Hamdard Chowk; JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate; Kamla Market roundabout to Guru Nanak Chowk; and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain law order.

A senior police officer aware of the arrangements said that Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg to ensure no untoward incident takes place. “Over 2,000 security personnel including paramilitary forces will be deployed around and at the event,” the officer said.

The traffic advisory added that the traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj chowk, and Delhi Gate from 9am. “Traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to the requirement and updates will be issued accordingly,” police added.

The advisory also urged commuters and motorists to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads and using public transport, especially the Metro, as far as possible.

“People going towards ISBT, railway station, or airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand... The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections” the advisory said, adding that people should stay updated with the traffic police’s website, social media handles and helpline numbers.

Over 20,000 people are expected to turn up for the event and police have made security and parking arrangements for the same. A “no objection certificate” was given by central district police for the event on Thursday.