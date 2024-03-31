 INDIA bloc's ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally today, BJP slams ‘Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan’ | 10 points | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
INDIA bloc's ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally today, BJP slams ‘Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan’ | 10 points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 31, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The rally will be held at the national capital's historic Ramlila Maidan, with all top INDIA leaders expected to attend.

Top leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will assemble at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for what is being called the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally. The event is being seen as the Opposition's show of both its strength and unity, in the backdrop of the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the liquor policy case.

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Here are 10 points on the story:

(1.) While AAP leaders have pitched the rally specifically as protest against Kejriwal's arrest, the Congress said on Saturday that it is not a ‘person-specific’ rally.

(2.) “It is not person-specific. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao rally. About 27-28 parties are involved in it,” said Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh.

(3.) Top leaders from almost all INDIA constituents are expected to attend and speak at the gathering. From the grand old party, the largest member in the opposition alliance, its national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi will both be present, among others.

(4.) Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Kalpana Soren, spouse of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, will also be present. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in January in an alleged land mining case.

(5.) The two met for 15-20 minutes on the eve of the rally and expressed a ‘mutual resolve to fight it out.’ “I came here to share the sorrow and pain of Sunita ji. She narrated her plight. Entire Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal," Kalpana told reporters after the meeting.

(6.) Delhi Police have allowed the AAP to hold the programme with around 20,000 participants. The ground has a capacity of around 1.25 lakh.

(7.) Police have allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor-trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi, according to a senior officer.

(8.) Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings, has been imposed at the DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located, another officer said.

(9.) The ruling BJP, meanwhile, attacked the INDIA bloc, describing its rally as ‘Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan’ (save corrupt movement).

(10.) “Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he would put Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in jail because they have done 'bhrashtachar' and today, when Kejriwal is in jail, the courts are not giving him relief, so he is taking the support of the same Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, and he's asking why he is put in jail,” said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

