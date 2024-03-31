Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sunita Kejriwal: Who will attend INDIA bloc's rally?

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will be among a host of Opposition leaders who will attend the INDIA bloc's rally today. The rally was called in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party chief's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month, in connection with the liquor policy case. Sunita Kejriwal (HT file photo)

"The BJP has arrested Arvind Kejriwal by misusing the probe agencies in a fake case. They want to suppress those who would raise their voice against them. People of the entire nation are angry about this," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said on Sunday.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the Sunday event, seen as a show of strength by the Oppositionahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Called the Loktantra Bachao rally, the event comes days after the Income Tax department sent tax notices to the Congress party.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, party vice president Omar Abdullah and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the rally.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who visited the Ramlila Maidan to inspect the preparations, claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the rally.

The Congress on Saturday announced Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders.

"It is not a person-specific rally," Jairam Ramesh said.

"That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA 'janbandhan' will be taking part in the rally," he added.

Jairam Ramesh said yesterday that leaders like Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, NCP (SP) chief Shared Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Derek O'Brien, will participate in the rally.

Soren's wife meets Sunita Kejriwal

Jailed former CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is also expected to attend the rally. She met Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday.

"I came here to share the sorrow and pain of Sunita ji. She narrated her plight. We both have pledged that this fight has to be taken very far. Entire Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

The administration has allowed 20,000 people to come for the rally, but police expect it to exceed 30,000.

Delhi police issue traffic advisory

According to the traffic advisory, movement will be regulated and may be restricted on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.

