‘INDIA’ bloc to hold protest rally on March 31 against Kejriwal's arrest

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 01:43 PM IST

The opposition has condemned the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

The opposition 'INDIA' bloc will hold a mega rally on March 31, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced on Sunday. 

The rally announcement comes amid the mega opposition vs Narendra Modi government faceoff over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

“ The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire opposition,” Rai said at the briefing of INDIA bloc leaders.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that the INDIA bloc will hold a mega rally to 'safeguard country'
Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that the INDIA bloc will hold a mega rally to 'safeguard country'

“PM Modi is misusing central agencies, buying MLAs...either MLAs are being bought by money or they're being threatened to join BJP. Those people who are not ready to be sold, bow down, fake cases are being registered against them,” he added.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said,“Democracy is in danger. Our leader (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save democracy. We are standing strong with the partners of INDIA alliance.”

