Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP to stage protests across Delhi today

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Police personnel stand guard at Shaheedi park during AAP supporters protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared plans to organise a candlelight march and effigy-burning event throughout Delhi on Sunday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP said in a statement, “There will be a candle march and effigy burning across Delhi tomorrow in protest against the dictatorship of the BJP and the fake arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Now the people of Delhi have come out on the streets in protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We all have to stand together as the shield of Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal will prove to be the last nail to oust the Modi government from power.”...Read More

Before the demonstration by AAP leaders and supporters, authorities have increased security measures, as per officials.

A senior official told PTI, “We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel. Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest.”

On March 21, Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the defunct excise policy case. Subsequently, CM Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Delhi High Court on Saturday, contesting both his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.