Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP to stage protests across Delhi today
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared plans to organise a candlelight march and effigy-burning event throughout Delhi on Sunday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP said in a statement, “There will be a candle march and effigy burning across Delhi tomorrow in protest against the dictatorship of the BJP and the fake arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Now the people of Delhi have come out on the streets in protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We all have to stand together as the shield of Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal will prove to be the last nail to oust the Modi government from power.”...Read More
Before the demonstration by AAP leaders and supporters, authorities have increased security measures, as per officials.
A senior official told PTI, “We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel. Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest.”
On March 21, Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the defunct excise policy case. Subsequently, CM Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Delhi High Court on Saturday, contesting both his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.
‘Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak’: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody says, "If you think about the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal...you will think of a story which will be titled 'Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak'...The only thing Arvind Kejriwal worries about is how does he start living in a 'Rajmahal' at the earliest...Sunita Kejriwal gave an interview yesterday by sitting on CM's chair, she too didn't feel any shame...There is a discussion going on in the country that ED and CBI are doing good work. A few people - the corrupt - also badmouth him. Before 2014, ED and CBI didn't work like this. Because before 2014, the Congress Govt didn't give that power to the agencies as they had to protect corruption across the party...After 2014, the Govt has changed. Narendra Modi has set a new record. Be it any agency, they have been given a free hand..."
AAP Leaders protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at ITO foot over bridge
AAP leaders staged a protest at the ITO foot over bridge to denounce the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Police personnel arrived at the scene and requested them to disperse.
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Kejriwal's arrest
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra says, "... Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the Delhi High Court that his arrest is unlawful and illegal. He even said that his custody given to the ED till 28 March is also unlawful and that he should immediately be granted relief. Delhi High Court has refused an immediate hearing and did not put a stay on any order... After looking at all documents and proofs, the courts believe that whatever happened is absolutely according to the law. Two days ago, they tried to take this case to the SC at midnight. Arvind Kejriwal had to withdraw his petition from the SC also..."
Kejriwal 'invited' ED to arrest him by not responding to summonses: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, essentially paved the way for his own arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) owing to his consistent lack of response to summons. Sarma hinted that this pattern might have been a strategy to gain political sympathy. He stressed that ignoring nine ED summonses clearly signaled a deliberate readiness for arrest. Sarma also commented that if Kejriwal had adhered to the initial summonses, his arrest could likely have been prevented, PTI reported.
Kejriwal passes first order regarding water department from ED custody
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, issues his first directive from ED custody, concerning the Water Department. According to sources, Minister Atishi is expected to convene a press briefing regarding this matter.
Enhanced security measures implemented ahead of AAP protest in Delhi
Stringent security measures including significant personnel deployment and multi-layer barricades have been implemented along routes leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and outside the ED office in anticipation of AAP members assembling to demonstrate against Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest. Additionally, paramilitary forces donning anti-riot gear have been stationed to maintain law and order during the event.