CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from jail; BJP intensifies attack on Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first order since being arrested in the liquor policy case last week. On Thursday night, he became the first incumbent chief minister to be arrested. Meanwhile, the BJP has intensified its attack against Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest. (PTI)

“Even in such a situation, he is not thinking about himself, but the people of Delhi and their problems,” said AAP leader Atishi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding that Arvind Kejriwal relinquish the chief ministerial post. However, the AAP has maintained that he will run the government from jail.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, in a sharp attack on Kejriwal's jail plans, said on Saturday that gangs run from jail, not governments.

On Sunday, Tiwari continued his attacks against Kejriwal. He also opened a new front against his wife Sunita Kejriwal, who had delivered the chief minister's message to Delhi on Saturday.

"If you think about the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal...you will think of a story which will be titled 'Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak'...The only thing Arvind Kejriwal worries about is how he will start living in a 'Rajmahal' at the earliest." he said.

He also launched a sharply worded attack on Sunita Kejriwal.

"Sunita Kejriwal gave an interview yesterday by sitting on the CM's chair, she too didn't feel any shame...There is a discussion going on in the country that ED and CBI are doing good work. A few people - the corrupt - also badmouth him. Before 2014, ED and CBI didn't work like this. Because before 2014, the Congress government didn't give that power to the agencies as they had to protect corruption across the party...After 2014, the government has changed. Narendra Modi has set a new record. Be it any agency, they have been given a free hand," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is under the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28. He has moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest.

"Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Delhi High Court that his arrest is unlawful and illegal. He even said that his custody given to the ED till 28 March is also unlawful and that he should immediately be granted relief. The Delhi High Court has refused an immediate hearing and did not put a stay on any order... After looking at all documents and proofs, the courts believe that whatever happened is absolutely according to the law. Two days ago, they tried to take this case to the SC at midnight. Arvind Kejriwal had to withdraw his petition from the SC also," said Sambit Patna.

AAP leaders have launched a massive protest in Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

