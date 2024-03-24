Arvind Kejriwal responsible for Sunita Kejriwal's pain, says BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his wife Sunita Kejriwal's “pain”. The attack was launched hours after Sunita Kejriwal issued a video statement in which she read out the AAP chief's message to party workers and the people of Delhi. New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, leaves from ED office. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said that Arvind Kejriwal was responsible for making Sunita Kejriwal speak with so much pain.

"Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for making her speak with so much pain. It would have been better if they had held a press conference the day Arvind Kejriwal was taking government facilities, home, car and security because he had taken a vow to not take these benefits. They should have done this press conference when they entered the grand bungalow, when Delhi's taxpayers' money was being wasted, when the youth of Delhi was given one bottle free with one or when the transaction of ₹100 crores was done by Arvind Kejriwal," he said on Saturday.

He further accused both the Congress and AAP of being corrupt.

"INC was once critical of AAP's government policies but is now extending support to them. Congress leader Ajay Maken was the person to report this scam. Arvind Kejriwal used to criticise Sheila Dikshit and Sonia Gandhi and now exuding bonhomie with Rahul Gandhi. Actually both Congress and AAP are corrupt and want to fight the polls holding each other's hands," he added

Sunita Kejriwal, a former bureaucrat, read out Arvind Kejriwal's letter on Saturday afternoon. "My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," she said, quoting Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP workers not to hate BJP members and said no prison can "keep him inside".

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Sunita Kejriwal met her husband at the Enforcement Directorate's office.

Arvind Kejriwal is in the agency's custody till March 28. He has moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest.

The BJP has been demanding that Kejriwal resign as the Delhi chief minister on moral grounds. The AAP, however, has said he will run the government from jail.

With inputs from ANI