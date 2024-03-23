Arvind Kejriwal urges court to remove 'harsh' officer; BJP criticises Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a plea in a court seeking removal of a police officer who allegedly "mishandled" people around the courtroom on Friday.. The Delhi court has directed the authorities to preserve the CCTV footage in order to check the officer's alleged misconduct. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, hours after she read out her jailed husband's address to AAP workers and the people of Delhi.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, during the hearing on Friday, took up Arvind Kejriwal's plea.

"Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom," she said.

The plea said a written complaint was filed against the same officer while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal wanted the officer removed from duty.

"Having considered the submissions made, I deem it appropriate to direct that firstly a request letter be sent to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (CBI) to get preserved the above CCTV footage and to get produced a copy thereof before this court on the next date for the purpose of disposal of the above application," the judge said.

PTI reported that ACP AK Singh allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court on Friday.

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Arvind Kejriwal's letter

Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday issued a video statement in which she quoted from Kejriwal's letter.

"My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me'," she said, quoting Kejriwal.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari later criticised her.

"Where were you when he swore on your kids to never ally with other parties and broke that promise? Where were you when he promised he would not take a bungalow and government vehicles and eventually made a palace for himself? You entered the same house where bundles of money were being brought in... People of Delhi have no sympathy with you or Arvind Kejriwal now," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday night arrested in a money laundering probe linked to the liquor policy case. He was yesterday sent to ED's custody till March 28.

