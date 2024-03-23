BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal over CM plan, says ‘gangs run from jail’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday morning strongly reacted to the Aam Aadmi Party's remark that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail, saying only "gangs" run from inside the prison. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that the people of Delhi are distributing sweets to celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. He said the AAP chief had looted the national capital.

"He has given his life to bring Delhi to the brink of misery. The people of Delhi are very angry with him and that's why sweets were distributed after his arrest. His government has done no work in Delhi and they have only looted and filled their pockets. Kejriwal has looted Delhi," he told ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday night arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy case. He became the incumbent chief minister to have gone to jail.

AAP said on Friday that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister of Delhi and that he will run the government from jail.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal on moral grounds.

"Those who are repeatedly saying they will run the government from jail, then remember, we have seen gangs being run from jail and not the government," Manoj Tiwari said.

AAP says party wants Arvind Kejriwal to continue

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj today claimed his party wants Arvind Kejriwal to continue.

"Arvind Kejriwal will do what the public will say. He has always made major decisions based on what people have said. Before making this decision, he contacted all his MLAs, held meetings and met the councillors. We also spoke with the people in all wards. Everyone said that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the CM," he said.

BJP attacks AAP, Congress defends party

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that Arvind Kejriwal is being punished for being corrupt.

"As far as corruption is concerned, it has gone up to the brim. It's for sure that when you are so corrupt, you will be punished for it. From Rouse Avenue Court to Delhi High Court to Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal and his team went to all these courts but they didn't get relief. They even moved to the Supreme Court, but were forced to withdraw their application. He has now been sent to remand by the lower court yesterday," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said the BJP was afraid of the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Delhi Chief Minister is an attack on democracy and our constitution," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal sent to ED custody

On Friday, a Delhi court sent Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28.

The AAP has asked its supporters and INDIA bloc allies to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Shaheedi Park today.

Delhi minister Gopal said all AAP MLAs, councillors and office-bearers, and INDIA bloc representatives will gather at Shaheedi Park at 10 am on Saturday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected to attend the agitation.

The Delhi Police have made security arrangements for AAP's protest.

With inputs from PTI, ANI