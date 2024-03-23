Sunita Kejriwal reads out Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail: 'Don't hate BJP...'

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday read out her jailed husband's message to AAP workers and the people of Delhi. Kejriwal's wife, quoting the Delhi chief minister, said no prison can "keep me inside and I will come out and fulfil my promises". Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal also asked the Aam Aadmi Party's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest.

"I also appeal to all the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work on social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," she quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

Sunita Kejriwal, who issued a video statement, said Kejriwal will continue to serve the country.

"My dear countrymen, I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me'," said Kejriwal, quoting her husband.

She added: “There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get ₹1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise”

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party has called the arrest the murder of democracy.

While the BJP has been demanding Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post of Delhi's chief minister, AAP says he will run the government from jail.

In a sharp attack today, BJP said gangs run from inside the jail, not the government.

With inputs from PTI, ANI