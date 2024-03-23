Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ‘Law taking its course’, Delhi BJP chief on CM's arrest
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days until March 28, following his arrest in relation to the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED has alleged that Kejriwal orchestrated the liquor scam and tracked the money trail to the Goa election campaign in 2022. According to ED, the chief minister demanded substantial bribes from liquor policy stakeholders, promising them undue benefits, and these funds were utilized during the Punjab and Goa elections. Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued against routine remand, suggesting a review of the necessity of Kejriwal's custody....Read More
Kejriwal said on Friday that he was with his parents when the ED officials came to his house. Kejriwal revealed to India Today that he was taken by surprise by the swift arrest and had anticipated that the ED would wait for at least two to three days before taking action. “I was not expecting it. I did not think ED would come to arrest me so soon. I thought they would wait at least 2-3 days before arresting me. I did not get a chance to take blessings from my parents before ED took me away. I was sitting with my parents before the ED came,” India Today quoted Kejriwal as saying.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Collusion to bribes, remand note lists ED claims about Arvind Kejriwal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in alleged irregularities related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The ED pointed out his role as the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), characterizing it as an "enterprise," to argue that he should face charges for money laundering.
In a detailed 32-page remand application, the federal agency accused Kejriwal of devising the policy to benefit specific individuals and extorting bribes from liquor businessmen. The ED also alleged that AAP gained from the proceeds of these illegal activities, which were then used during election campaigns.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Let's take a look at the summary
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until March 28 by Rouse Avenue Court. The ED had sought a 10-day remand, and Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor scam. He was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja's court.
AAP leader Gopal Rai declared the party's intention to surround the Prime Minister's residence on March 26 in protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi BJP Chief on Kejriwal's arrest
On Friday, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva mentioned that the actual details regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's purported participation in the liquor scam would come to light soon. His comments came after a court ruling that ordered Kejriwal to remain in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until March 28.
“Law is taking its course...Yesterday he (Arvind Kejriwal) was bargaining in the court that he is the Chief Minister of Delhi, hence he should be given two months but there is a rule of law in the country. The law treats every criminal the same, it is proven today. Soon the truth of Arvind Kejriwal's involvement in liquor scam will be revealed to everyone,” Sachdeva said to ANI.