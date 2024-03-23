Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ‘Law taking its course’, Delhi BJP chief on CM's arrest

Mar 23, 2024 7:31 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in alleged irregularities related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The ED pointed out his role as the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), characterizing it as an "enterprise," to argue that he should face charges for money laundering.

In a detailed 32-page remand application, the federal agency accused Kejriwal of devising the policy to benefit specific individuals and extorting bribes from liquor businessmen. The ED also alleged that AAP gained from the proceeds of these illegal activities, which were then used during election campaigns.