‘Why Cong became so helpless & weak?’: Anurag Thakur's jab on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for continuing as Delhi chief minister despite being arrested, calling it the ‘worst kind of politics’.



Referring to Sunita Kejriwal reading out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor's message in a video, Thakur said that the party leaders are competing to replace Kejriwal, whose wife has also joined the race, PTI reported. Union minister Anurag Thakur said the AAP leaders are competing to replace Kejriwal as chief minister.(PTI file)

Thakur lashed out at the opposition parties including Congress for expressing solidarity with Kejriwal, who is currently in ED custody till March 28.



"Why has the Congress become so helpless and weak? The Congress should laud the ED for taking action in the case and arresting the accused as its leaders, including Ajay Maken, had targeted the AAP for the “scam”, PTI quoted Thakur as saying.



‘Kingpin has been arrested’: Anurag Thakur

Continuing his attack on Kejriwal, the Union minister said,"The kingpin has been arrested and the one who gave us wisdom on morality and honesty says he will run the government from jail."



Thakur noted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented himself for questioning when he was the Gujarat chief minister. “Modi asserted the supremacy of law and came out stronger,” he said.



Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday after two hours of questioning by the agency. The arrest came after the Delhi high court had denied him protection from coercive action by the agency. A Delhi court on Friday sent him to ED custody till March 28.



On Saturday, Kejriwal has moved the Delhi high court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court. His legal team said that his plea in Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order are 'illegal' and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately.

An immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably by Sunday, March 24, ANI reported.