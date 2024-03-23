 Kejriwal moves Delhi high court challenging arrest, ED remand; seeks urgent hearing tomorrow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kejriwal moves Delhi high court challenging arrest, ED remand; seeks urgent hearing tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2024 06:07 PM IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi high court challenging arrest, ED remand; seeks urgent hearing tomorrow

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi high court challenging his arrest and remand to the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the central probe agency on Thursday and was sent to its custody till March 28, has sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi high court on Thursday refused to grant him interim protection from any coercive action by the ED in the money laundering probe. On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was produced before special judge Kaveri Baweja, who permitted his custody to the federal agency after ED stressed this was imperative to unravel the complexities of the alleged acts of money laundering and corruption in the case.

“The accused is hereby remanded to the custody of ED till 28.03.2024 for the purposes of his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during investigation,” said the judge in her order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

