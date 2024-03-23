Kejriwal's arrest: Atishi's vehicle stopped by Delhi Police; AAP says 'Mr Modi, shoot us'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of engaging in systematic intimidation by preventing free movement of party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union home ministry, was stopping AAP leaders from even going to their official residences. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the vehicle in which Atishi was going home was stopped by the police.

"It is clear that bullying is going on. There is no law and order," Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

"You have stopped us from going to the party office. How will the AAP contest the elections? Under which law does the police have the right to control us?"

Bharadwaj said that the AAP has sought intervention from the Election Commission of India. “We have asked for time from the Election Commission. We would want the EC to take action on this matter as a neutral agency.”

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it goes against the concept of having a "level playing field" in elections as promised by the Constitution.

"How can access to a national party's office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This (is) against the 'level playing field' promised in the Indian Constitution. We are seeking time with the Election Commission (EC) to complain against this," the Delhi minister said in her post.

Atishi also posted a video on X in which she can be seen arguing with a Delhi Police officer while some AAP leaders laid down on the road as a mark of protest over being stopped by the police.

In the video, a policeman was heard asking questions to Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government, about her destination. Atishi tells the policeman that she's going to her house and asks him to into the car to see it for himself.

Another AAP leader could be heard saying, “Yeh toh gajab gundai hai! (What kind of hooliganism is this!)”

Two of them then lie on the road as one shouts, “Goli maaro! (Shoot us)”.

The argument continues for over three minutes before the AAP leaders get back to the car and leave.

Sharing the video from its official account, AAP wrote, “Cowardly Modi is so scared that he no longer wants to let AAP contest elections. Police are also stopping AAP minister Atishi at various places.”

“Mr Modi, do one thing, shoot all AAP leaders and workers, your work will become easy. Otherwise, if AAP leaders and workers remain alive, they will not let you dictate comfortably,” the party said.