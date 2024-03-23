‘Biased assumptions’: India conveys ' strong protest’ to Germany over Arvind Kejriwal remark

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) on Saturday conveyed “India's strong protest” to Germany against its remark on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by Enforcement Directorate. The ministry told a senior German diplomat that India sees such remarks as “undermining the independence of our judiciary”. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken away by ED following his arrest on Thursday. (HT photo)

"The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs. We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” the MEA said in a statement.

“India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,” it added.

Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, called on the ministry on Saturday.

Enzweiler was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs office in the national capital's South Block.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Reacting to the arrest, the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry had said that the presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr. Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry had said.

Arvind Kejriwal remanded to ED custody

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested after he ignored nine summonses sent by the Enforcement Directorate, was on Friday remanded to ED custody till March 28.

Arvind Kejriwal's party, AAP has said the Delhi chief minister will not resign from the post and will run the government from jail. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has demanded Arvind Kejriwal's immediate resignation on moral grounds.

Arvind Kejriwal is the first chief minister to have been arrested. Other leaders had resigned the post before being arrested.

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will "gherao" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house on March 26 to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

