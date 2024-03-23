‘Rolls dice…in diverse ways’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Union minister Smriti Irani has lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of having ‘double standards’ by expressing solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal's family while the latter claimed in Telangana. that the Delhi chief minister is ‘corrupt’. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

“I would like to give a proof of how Rahul Gandhi rolls the dice on the same subject in diverse ways. On July 2, 2023 in Telangana, he said that KCR is also corrupt, there has been a liquor scam and all the agencies know about it... Ajay Maken had said that AAP used corruption money to defeat the Congress party in the Goa elections. So who was telling the truth?,” Irani was quoted by ANI as saying.



Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy probe. A Delhi court on Friday sent the Aam Aadmi Party convenor to ED custody till March 28.

On Kejriwal's arrest, Irani said,"Today, we got details of how a person who sits on a constitutional post and cites honesty, defines corruption by misusing administrative machinery through the deeds of Arvind Kejriwal. Which one is the real face of Rahul Gandhi? The one who was speaking at Telangana or the one in Delhi?"



After Kejriwal was arrested, Rahul Gandhi had taken to social media platform X, saying in Hindi,"A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy."

What Rahul Gandhi had said in Telangana?

While addressing a rally in Telangana ahead of the assembly election in the state last year, Gandhi had called Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the BJP's B-team.

“Telangana and its youth should understand one thing that KCR is under the control of Prime Minister Modi because of his corruption activities. The corruption he did in the liquor scam, is known to all agencies,” he had said, referring to then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose daughter K Kavitha has also been arrested by the ED.



"The Congress on June 3, 2022, had written to the Delhi Police about the liquor scam. Which one is telling the truth? The one earlier or the one that we are seeing today? Ajay Maken had said that AAP used corruption money to defeat the Congress party in the Goa elections. So who was telling the truth? Rahul in Telangana or Delhi? They spokesperson then or the spokesperson now?" Irani asked the Congress.