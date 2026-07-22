Doctors write to President Murmu over Wangchuk's hospitalisation, action against CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar

Resident doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjung, two of the Capital’s premier government hospitals, have separately written to President Droupadi Murmu expressing concern over the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the reported police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday. Injured protesters seen at Jantar Mantar, a day after clashes erupted during the Parliament March protest. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) of AIIMS sent its letter on Tuesday, while VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital wrote to the President on Monday.

The AIIMS RDA had written a similar letter seeking an independent inquiry into both, the events at Jantar Mantar and the circumstances surrounding Wangchuk’s hospitalisation.

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AIIMS RDA raises concerns The AIIMS RDA, seen by HT, in their representation said they were concerned by reports that Wangchuk had not been allowed to leave the hospital despite allegedly expressing a desire to seek Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA).

“The principle of informed consent and a competent patient’s right to refuse or discontinue treatment are fundamental ethical and legal principles of medical practice. Any departure from these principles should be subject to due legal process and transparent justification,” the letter said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court allowed Wangchuk’s transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility after hearing a plea filed by his wife.

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