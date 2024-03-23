Money of liquor case accused found in BJP's account, arrest Nadda: AAP's big ‘electoral bond’ charge

While the Enforcement Directorate has not been able to establish a money trail against any AAP leader in the excise policy case, an accused-turned-approver did give crores of rupees in electoral bonds to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Saturday. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses the media during a press conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. Saurabh Bhardwaj is also present.(ANI)

"In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP," Delhi minister Atishi said at a press conference.

The senior AAP leader said the central probe agency arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal merely based on the statement of one Sharad P Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, who the ED arrested in November in the same case. Reddy gave crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds, Atishi claimed.

"Sharat Chandra Reddy clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and has nothing to do with AAP. After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?" she said.

The minister alleged that the money trail was found in the BJP's account and dared the central probe agency to 'arrest' BJP national president JP Nadda.

"He (Sharat Chandra Reddy) gave electoral bonds worth ₹4.5 crore to BJP. And then also gave bonds worth ₹55 crores. Where is the money trail? Money trail was found in the BJP's account. I challenge Prime Minister Narendra and ED, to arrest BJP national president JP Nadda," Atishi said.

Who is Sarath Chandra Reddy?

Sarath Chandra Reddy, son of Aurobindo Pharma founder PV Ram Prasad Reddy, is one of the promoters of the pharmaceutical giant. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Reddy was part of a cartel, the alleged ‘South Group’ of businessmen and politicians that paid kickbacks to the AAP leaders in lieu of getting nine retail zones under the Delhi excise policy. BRS leader K Kavitha is also allegedly a member of the ‘group’. In July 2023, a Delhi court allowed Reddy to turn approver in the excise policy case.