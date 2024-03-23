 Why Raghav Chadha met UK MP in London, BJP asks Sunita Kejriwal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Why Raghav Chadha met UK MP in London, BJP asks Sunita Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2024 05:44 PM IST

Raghav Chadha has been in London since March 8. The AAP MP was supposed to undergo an eye operation there.

Amid the ongoing political row over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the BJP asked why 'Kejriwal's blue-eyed boy' Raghav Chadha was still in the UK and why he met British Labour MP Preet K Gill 'who openly advocates K separatism'.

Raghav Chadha is not in Delhi at a time his party is facing a major crisis following Kejriwal's arrest.(PTI)
Raghav Chadha is not in Delhi at a time his party is facing a major crisis following Kejriwal's arrest.(PTI)

Two days after his arrest in the liquor policy case, Kejriwal issued a message for the people of Delhi which his wife Sunita Kejriwal read out on Saturday. "There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. Main jald bahar aaunga (I will come out soon) and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal read.

Kejriwal's arrest: Atishi's vehicle stopped by Delhi Police; AAP says 'Mr Modi, shoot us'

BJP's I-T cell chief Amit Malviya reacted to the statement and said Sunita Kejriwal may want to explain what AAP MP Raghav Chadha is doing with British Labour MP Peet K. Gill, “who openly advocates K separatism, mobilises funds for Ks in UK, funds violent protests outside India House in London, constantly posts anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu stuff on her social media accounts?”

"Elections have been announced in India. But Raghav Chadha, Arvind Kejriwal’s blue eyed boy, is in London! Why? Why is Chadha in touch with Preet Gill?" Amit Malviya posted along with a photo of Raghav Chadha and Preet K Gill which Gill posted on X on March 21.

Raghav Chadha's absence at a time when the party is going through a major crisis has raised eyebrows as the MP has been in London since March 8. On March 9, Raghav Chadha spoke at the London India Forum of the London School of Economics. Chadha also attended the PMQs (Prime Minister Questions). It was reported that Chadha would undergo an eye surgery in London.

Though in London, Raghav Chadha has been commenting on social media over the recent happenings in Delhi's political circle. Raghav Chadha shared all the messages of the opposition leaders condemning Kejriwal's arrest and also shared Sunita Kejriwal's social media post and video. On his part, he issued a video message after Kejriwal's arrest enumerating the work that AAP did for the people of Delhi.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal made an explosive statement as he recently said after K Kavitha and Kejriwal, the next to be arrested will be Raghav Chadha as they are the key players in the election of the country.

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

