Kejriwal issues order from ED custody, directs minister to solve water concerns

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued an order from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, directing water minister Atishi to address water and sewage related grievances in the city and to make arrangements for water supply in the upcoming summer season. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi shows chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's direction from ED custody on resolving the city’s water concerns during a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

In a signed order from the chief minister’s office (CMO), Kejriwal, who was arrested by ED in the excise policy case on Thursday night, has written that appropriate directions must be issued to chief secretary Naresh Kumar and the help of lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena should be sought in case the need arises. “He (LG) will certainly extend his help,” Kejriwal wrote.

In a press conference on Sunday, Cabinet minister Atishi read out the order from the chief minister received by her. “Arvind Kejriwal has directed me from the ED custody that he has come to know that some parts of Delhi are facing water and sewage related issues. “I am worried (about these complaints). Just because I am in jail, people of Delhi should not face any inconvenience. The summer season is about to start. Make sure enough tankers are prepared for the areas which face water shortage. Issue order to the chief secretary and other senior officers to ensure that people do not face any problems,” Atishi read out from the CMO order.

Kejriwal adds that the grievances of people should be addressed comprehensively in a timely manner. “In case the need arises, seek help from the Lieutenant Governor. He will certainly help you,” the order added.

Atishi said that the Delhi chief minister has been arrested but on his behalf she assures people of Delhi that irrespective of the chief minister being in the custody of the central agencies, the work in Delhi will not stop. “I got this order last night. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person who has been arrested--think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period? Arvind Kejriwal does not consider himself to be just the chief minister of Delhi but a family member of the 2 crore Delhi residents. People are not just voters for him, he considers them to be members of his family,” he added. The water minister said: “I wish to tell the BJP that they may have arrested Kejriwal, but the love has for the people of Delhi will not be imprisoned.”

Bharatiy Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) and the party’s former Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said that the order may be fake. “The person in ED custody is an accused and a script is being played out. The people of Delhi have not come out in support of the chief minister. If people want to know the real situation of Delhi, they should visit the lanes of jhuggies and colonies. Kejriwal came to know about these problems only after going inside jail after nine years? People of Delhi will not listen to this script,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED after searches at his official residence at Flag staff road in the Civil Lines on Thursday night. He was on Friday remanded to the ED custody till March 28 for “detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition in the Delhi high court against the remand granted by the Rouse Avenue court.